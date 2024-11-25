Mit Sitz im sonnigen Scottsdale, Arizona, ist Troon die unangefochtene Nummer eins, wenn es um erstklassiges Golf- und Hospitality-Management geht. Das Unternehmen betreut über 900 Standorte in mehr als 45 Bundesstaaten und beeindruckt weltweit mit seiner Präsenz in 35 Ländern. Über 575 Golfplätze gehören zum Portfolio – jedes davon ein Erlebnis für sich.

Besonders herausragend: Die preisgekrönte Food-and-Beverage-Division, die mit kulinarischer Perfektion jeden Besuch zu einem Highlight macht. Troon steht nicht nur für Qualität, sondern auch für das gewisse Etwas, das Golfliebhaber rund um den Globus schätzen.

Für alle, die noch tiefer eintauchen möchten: Am Ende des Artikels wartet eine spannende Liste zu Troons vielseitiger Markenfamilie!

Und nun zu den Gewinnern der World Golf Awards: Costa Navarino in Griechenland räumte gleich doppelt ab. Als „World’s Best Golf Venue“ und mit dem „World’s Best Golf Clubhouse“. Ebenso beeindruckend: Das PGA National Czech Republic, das erneut als „Best in Country“ ausgezeichnet wurde:

Africa

Africa’s Best Golf Course 2024: Madinaty Golf Club (Egypt)

Egypt’s Best Golf Course 2024: Madinaty Golf Club

Asia

Cambodia’s Best Golf Course 2024: Vattanac Golf Resort – East Course

India’s Best Golf Course 2024: Prestige Golfshire Club

Asia’s Best Golf Hotel 2024: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa (India)

India’s Best Golf Hotel 2024: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Sri Lanka’s Best Golf Course 2024: Victoria Golf Resort

Troon International Gewinner Europe

England’s Best Golf Hotel 2024: The Grove

Czech Republic’s Best Golf Course 2024: PGA National Czech Republic

World’s Best Golf Venue 2024: Costa Navarino (Greece)

Greece’s Best Golf Course 2024: Costa Navarino – International Olympic Academy Golf Course

World’s Best Golf Clubhouse 2024: Costa Navarino – The Bay Course (Greece)

Spain’s Best Golf Course 2024: Finca Cortesin Golf Club

Middle East

Bahrain’s Best Golf Course 2024: The Royal Golf Club – Montgomerie Course

Oman’s Best Golf Course 2024: Al Mouj Golf Course

Saudi Arabia’s Best Golf Course 2024: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

United Arab Emirates‘ Best Golf Hotel 2024: Address Montgomerie

Dubai’s Best Golf Hotel 2024: Address Montgomerie

Dubai’s Best Golf Course 2024: The Els Club

Middle East’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility 2024: Al Zorah Golf Club (UAE)

Middle East’s Best Golf Course 2024: Al Zorah Golf Club (UAE)

Middle East’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2024: Al Zorah Golf Club (UAE)

Die besten Golfcourses aus dem MENA Ranking

Troon International Markenfamilie:

Troon Golf,

Troon Privé,

Troon International,

Indigo Sports,

CADDIEMASTER,

ClubUp,

Cliff Drysdale Tennis,

Peter Burwash International,

True Club Solutions,

RealFood Hospitality,

Strategy and Design,

Casa Verde Golf,

ICON Management und

Eventive Sports