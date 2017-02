Only a few golf products we have found at the #ispo: surprisingly @piqlive – a range finder, a swing analyzer and a shot tracker in one human-friendly nano-computer⛳🏌🏻🏌🏽‍♀️#golf #golfequiment #golfsport #golfswing #gpstracker #swing #tracker

A video posted by Exklusivgolfen (@exklusivgolfen) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:03pm PST